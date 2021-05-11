Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Focus on learning. Use your experience to overcome adversity, and live within your means while working toward stabilizing your personal or professional life.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Uncertainty will mess with your mind. View the big picture, and use the experience you have to help you rearrange your current situation. You have more going for you than you realize.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put more time and effort into your relationships, and share your intentions openly and honestly. Confront anyone who is causing confusion or sending mixed messages.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Channel your energy into making adjustments to the way you live, and you will be happy with the outcome. You can clear up an emotional situation if you address issues head-on.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A change someone makes will leave you wondering what to do next. Don't dwell on what you can't change; focus on personal gain, and make adjustments that will improve your life.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Listen and observe. Concentrate on your responsibilities and maintaining financial and emotional stability. Take better care of your health and well-being.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Pay closer attention to what's going on around you. Consider the best way to use your skills. Collaborate with people who share your vision. Make personal improvement and lifestyle changes your priorities. Fitness, nutrition and moderation are favored.

