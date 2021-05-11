Celebrities Born on this Day: Lana Condor, 24; Holly Valance, 38; Frances Fisher, 69; Eric Burdon, 80.
Happy Birthday: Let your intuition lead the way.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Take the plunge and work with the universe to make your life better. Strategize how to use your skills definitively or improve your qualifications to raise your earning potential.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Focus on what you want to achieve, and don't stop until you are happy with the results. Take the initiative to accommodate anyone who can influence the outcome in your favor. Honor promises.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): You'll receive help if you ask. Share your ideas with someone you feel has something to contribute. An investment or joint venture looks promising as long as you don't go over budget.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Emotions will escalate quickly. Avoid making rash decisions without thinking matters through. When upset, take a step back and rethink what's transpired before you do something you regret.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll pick up valuable information that will change the way you do things. Let your intuition be your guide when dealing with someone or something that concerns you.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Focus on learning. Use your experience to overcome adversity, and live within your means while working toward stabilizing your personal or professional life.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Uncertainty will mess with your mind. View the big picture, and use the experience you have to help you rearrange your current situation. You have more going for you than you realize.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put more time and effort into your relationships, and share your intentions openly and honestly. Confront anyone who is causing confusion or sending mixed messages.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Channel your energy into making adjustments to the way you live, and you will be happy with the outcome. You can clear up an emotional situation if you address issues head-on.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A change someone makes will leave you wondering what to do next. Don't dwell on what you can't change; focus on personal gain, and make adjustments that will improve your life.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Listen and observe. Concentrate on your responsibilities and maintaining financial and emotional stability. Take better care of your health and well-being.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Pay closer attention to what's going on around you. Consider the best way to use your skills. Collaborate with people who share your vision. Make personal improvement and lifestyle changes your priorities. Fitness, nutrition and moderation are favored.