Cancer (June 21-July 22): Plan your strategy, and prepare to follow through. How you handle others will make a difference in the way your ideas are received. Force will not be necessary if you are considerate and include perks for those you want by your side.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Take a breather. Sit back, relax and give your body a chance to rejuvenate. Walk away from situations that are restrictive or indulgent. Peace, quiet and balance are what you need to reorganize your thoughts and make satisfactory decisions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look closer, and you'll discover what it is that motivates you. Sometimes you have to venture a distance to experience life and to appreciate all you have. Live, laugh and be merry, and it will enrich your life.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stay on top of your game. Don't let anyone take advantage of you, and protect against a loss, poor health and people who aren't good influences. Spending money or being indulgent won't help matters. Be kind to yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You'll have some good ideas that will help you make your space conducive to achieving something creative you want to pursue. Make a change. Don't rely on others; do the work required to reach your goal.