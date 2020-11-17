Celebrities Born on this Day: Rachel McAdams, 42; David Ramsey, 49; Danny DeVito, 76; Martin Scorsese, 78.
Happy Birthday: Be secretive about the changes you make.
Sagittarius (Nov 22.-Dec 21.) Making home improvements, helping others, and watching for personal gains look promising. An intimate relationship will require open, honest discussions about likes and dislikes to avoid drifting apart.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take your time and focus on practicality. Keep life simple, moderate and peaceful, and you will ward off a confrontation over beliefs. Offer others the same freedom you want for yourself.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Work with what others choose to do, and continue to do your own thing. Happiness is the perquisite of doing what you enjoy to the best of your ability.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You're on a roll. Rev up your game plan and proceed with passion. You can accomplish whatever you set out to do as long as you give your all and you do your research.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Choose reason, not reaction, to avoid jeopardizing your position, health or a meaningful relationship. Excess will lead to uncertainty and upset your ability to do what's best for you.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): A change of heart will lead to a new direction. Look at the possibilities. Don't waste time; put your plans in motion. A chance to improve your position and status is reachable.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): If you dawdle or let someone interfere with your plans, you will miss out on a chance to do something that will lead to self-improvement and motivation to be the best that you can be.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don't disregard an offer or chance to bring about change. You may not relish learning or trying something new, but patience and tolerance will lead to benefits by the end of the day.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Concentrate on fitness, health and getting along with others. Give people the freedom to do as they please. The option to do what's important to you will become available.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Problems will arise if someone uses emotional manipulation to get their way. Be open and honest regarding your plans, and if someone doesn't want to join in, don't apply pressure.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): The people who love you will stand behind you no matter what you decide. Take time to enforce better health decisions. Implement a fitness routine; focus on diet, downtime and personal happiness.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Abide by the rules. Use common sense when dealing with options that might put your health, finances or reputation at risk. Make adjustments based on what is no longer working for you.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!