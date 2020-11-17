Taurus (April 20-May 20): A change of heart will lead to a new direction. Look at the possibilities. Don't waste time; put your plans in motion. A chance to improve your position and status is reachable.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): If you dawdle or let someone interfere with your plans, you will miss out on a chance to do something that will lead to self-improvement and motivation to be the best that you can be.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don't disregard an offer or chance to bring about change. You may not relish learning or trying something new, but patience and tolerance will lead to benefits by the end of the day.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Concentrate on fitness, health and getting along with others. Give people the freedom to do as they please. The option to do what's important to you will become available.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Problems will arise if someone uses emotional manipulation to get their way. Be open and honest regarding your plans, and if someone doesn't want to join in, don't apply pressure.