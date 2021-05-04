Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do something you enjoy, but don't be excessive. It's essential to keep the peace and live up to your promises. Discipline and hard work will bring you the highest returns.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Extravagance will lead to overreaction and problems with people affected by the decisions you make. Put your energy into clearing up unfinished financial, emotional or health issues.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll get a glimpse of the big picture if you take a step back, reorganize and adjust your plans accordingly. Trust in yourself, not someone trying to manipulate you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Push for what you want and believe in, and you will transform the way you live and the direction you take. It's time to eliminate what no longer works for you and move into the sunlight.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll get ahead if you think matters through and use your discipline and innovative ideas to reach your goal. Refuse to let what others do interfere with your plans.