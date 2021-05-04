Celebrities Born on this Day: Shameik Moore, 26; Erin Andrews, 43; Will Arnett, 51; Randy Travis, 62.
Happy Birthday: Use your charm, maintain a steady pace and refuse to let what others do confuse you.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Do and spend only what's necessary. Live within your means, and promise what is feasible. Put your energy where it counts, and be innovative when handling administrative or work-related matters.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): A steady pace forward will override anyone's attempt to make you look bad. Keep everything in perspective; if you exaggerate, someone will question your validity.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Show everyone how original you are by presenting your ideas. A little extra oomph will set you apart from any competition. You can make a difference if you take the initiative.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Too much of anything will lead to a loss. Get your priorities straight, and don't feel the need to buy love, friendship or support. Trust in your ability to get things done and forge ahead.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take a proactive approach to get things done. Talk is cheap if you don't follow through. Be direct, make your move and reach your target with the least amount of dialogue.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do something you enjoy, but don't be excessive. It's essential to keep the peace and live up to your promises. Discipline and hard work will bring you the highest returns.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Extravagance will lead to overreaction and problems with people affected by the decisions you make. Put your energy into clearing up unfinished financial, emotional or health issues.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll get a glimpse of the big picture if you take a step back, reorganize and adjust your plans accordingly. Trust in yourself, not someone trying to manipulate you.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Push for what you want and believe in, and you will transform the way you live and the direction you take. It's time to eliminate what no longer works for you and move into the sunlight.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll get ahead if you think matters through and use your discipline and innovative ideas to reach your goal. Refuse to let what others do interfere with your plans.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Your charm will be hard to resist, but if you try to take advantage of someone, you will eventually pay the price. Do what's best and fair for everyone involved in your plans.