Celebrities Born on this Day: Evan Handler, 60; Pat Benatar, 68; George Foreman, 72; Rod Stewart, 76.

Happy Birthday: Take good care of your financial well-being. Refuse to let anyone handle your affairs for you. Past acquaintances will surface and try to lead you astray. Do for yourself, and you will come out on top. Make a healthy lifestyle your goal. Personal change will encourage you to be and do your best. Romance is in the stars.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't share your intentions or plans with anyone. Using the element of surprise will make whatever you plan to pursue better. Change is heading your way, and preparing for success will give you the edge you need to reach your destination.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Think before you act. Don't jeopardize your position, status or reputation to appease someone. Think and do for yourself, and you will avoid being held hostage by someone who thinks you owe something in return. Focus on health and fitness, not anger.