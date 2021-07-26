Celebrities Born on this Day: Bianca Santos, 31; Kate Beckinsale, 48; Sandra Bullock, 57; Helen Mirren, 76.

Happy Birthday: You'll have a lot riding on the financial moves you make this year.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Enforce a routine that will help you accomplish your goal. Pay more attention to the way you present yourself to the world. Don't limit your chance to advance because you refuse to compromise.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be the one to get things done and the one who makes a difference. Let go of negativity; find a way to have a constructive impact on your life and those you encounter.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Concentrate on what you are doing. Reach out to people who motivate you to get things done and are willing to pitch in and help, not those who criticize your every move.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Opportunity is apparent, but it's up to you to take advantage of what's available. Be the one to make things happen and to embrace the life you want.