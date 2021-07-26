Celebrities Born on this Day: Bianca Santos, 31; Kate Beckinsale, 48; Sandra Bullock, 57; Helen Mirren, 76.
Happy Birthday: You'll have a lot riding on the financial moves you make this year.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Enforce a routine that will help you accomplish your goal. Pay more attention to the way you present yourself to the world. Don't limit your chance to advance because you refuse to compromise.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be the one to get things done and the one who makes a difference. Let go of negativity; find a way to have a constructive impact on your life and those you encounter.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Concentrate on what you are doing. Reach out to people who motivate you to get things done and are willing to pitch in and help, not those who criticize your every move.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Opportunity is apparent, but it's up to you to take advantage of what's available. Be the one to make things happen and to embrace the life you want.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Think twice before you believe what others say. Take the initiative to fact-check and develop a plan that will keep you moving in a direction that offers safe and sound financial strategies.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look at what's available, and invest in whatever will bring you closer to your goal. A financial opportunity is apparent that will improve your status, health or bargaining position.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't jump into something that doesn't have a track record, and don't fold under pressure. Do your research and follow your findings, not what someone is pushing you to do.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Your intuition is spot on, and the decisions you make have an impact on the way others treat you. Express your thoughts and feelings, and let your intentions be known.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Open your eyes, and you'll discover something that excites you. A chance to change direction is within reach and will encourage you to take a leap of faith you won't regret.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Pitch in and help, and you'll become a part of something meaningful. Designate some time and put in physical energy to ensure you reach the level of success you desire.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take a moment to go over every detail before you decide to make a move. An opportunity is good only if it takes you where you want to go. Evaluate your position and make a leap forward, not a lateral movement.