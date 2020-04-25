Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Surround yourself with people who inspire and motivate you . Friendships and romance will encourage positive lifestyle changes that will improve your living conditions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Doing so will change your perspective regarding life, love and happiness. A change may be daunting, but once you take the first step, all your fears will dissipate.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take precautions when dealing with affairs of the heart. Use your intelligence to prevent getting into a precarious position with someone who doesn't play fair.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You can make a positive change at home that will make your life less stressful. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you or limit what you can do.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do whatever it takes to look and feel your best. Don't let an emotional issue ruin your day. Getting into an argument with someone won't solve anything.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Follow your heart, and do what makes you happy. A last-minute change someone makes should not stop you from following through with your plans. Keep your private affairs to yourself.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Keep busy working toward a goal that will improve your life or benefit your community. Your hard work will pay off and open doors that lead to a better opportunity.

