Celebrities Born on this Day: Jason Lee, 50; Renee Zellweger, 51; Hank Azaria, 56; Al Pacino, 80.
Happy Birthday: Look for ways to live life without all the unnecessary extras that clutter and add to your stress.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Think before you decide to make a change that will reputation. Refuse to get involved in something that is beyond your means or will cause friction between you and someone important to you.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Use your energy wisely. Funnel your strength, ingenuity and keen insight into honing your skills and perfecting how you present yourself to the world.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Go over your documents, taxes and investments, and make sure everything is up to date. A change that happens may not be welcome at first, but in hindsight, you will realize that the result is to your benefit.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Take a break, and distance yourself from people who are trying to get you involved in things that don't interest you. Put more effort into physical fitness, health and beneficial relationships.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Concentrate on personal change, not trying to change others. How you conduct yourself at social events will determine the type of people you attract. Put greater emphasis on your health and emotional well-being.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Surround yourself with people who inspire and motivate you . Friendships and romance will encourage positive lifestyle changes that will improve your living conditions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Doing so will change your perspective regarding life, love and happiness. A change may be daunting, but once you take the first step, all your fears will dissipate.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take precautions when dealing with affairs of the heart. Use your intelligence to prevent getting into a precarious position with someone who doesn't play fair.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You can make a positive change at home that will make your life less stressful. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you or limit what you can do.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do whatever it takes to look and feel your best. Don't let an emotional issue ruin your day. Getting into an argument with someone won't solve anything.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Follow your heart, and do what makes you happy. A last-minute change someone makes should not stop you from following through with your plans. Keep your private affairs to yourself.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Keep busy working toward a goal that will improve your life or benefit your community. Your hard work will pay off and open doors that lead to a better opportunity.
