Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Someone will offer the wrong information that can cost you. A problem at home is best resolved on your own. Outside influences will cause setbacks and disappointment.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Spend more time taking care of your responsibilities and less time arguing or dealing with complaints. Trust what you know to be factual and the people who have never let you down in the past.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look at your investments and make changes that support better prospects as you move forward. Don't let your emotions motivate you to do something that deep down you know isn't right or best for you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Spend time fixing up your surroundings or making alterations to the way you look. A new project that has the potential to bring in extra cash will give you hope and encouragement.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Refuse to let insecurity take over. Believe in yourself and what you are capable of doing. Refuse to let someone's negativity bring you down.