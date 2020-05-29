Celebrities Born on this Day: Riley Keough, 31; Melanie Brown, 45; Rupert Everett, 61; Annette Bening, 62.
Happy Birthday: Uncertainty will be your downfall.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Adjust your strategy. A change doesn't have to break the bank. You can adhere to a budget if you are willing to do the legwork to reach your objective.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Get caught up. Take care of personal business, money matters and any health issues you have. Be reluctant to leave anything to chance or to rely on others to take care of your responsibilities.
Leo (July 23-August 22): A personal change will be advantageous. Think and do for yourself; you'll progress much faster. If you let someone interfere in your affairs or talk you into something you don't really want or need, you'll have regrets.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll be tempted to take a risk you shouldn't. Before you make a mistake, retrace your steps and rely on experience to help you ward off a potential problem.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Reconnecting with someone will have some good and some adverse ramifications. An honest assessment of what transpired years ago will be necessary if you want to make a wise decision.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Someone will offer the wrong information that can cost you. A problem at home is best resolved on your own. Outside influences will cause setbacks and disappointment.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Spend more time taking care of your responsibilities and less time arguing or dealing with complaints. Trust what you know to be factual and the people who have never let you down in the past.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look at your investments and make changes that support better prospects as you move forward. Don't let your emotions motivate you to do something that deep down you know isn't right or best for you.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Spend time fixing up your surroundings or making alterations to the way you look. A new project that has the potential to bring in extra cash will give you hope and encouragement.
Pisces (February 19-March 20): Refuse to let insecurity take over. Believe in yourself and what you are capable of doing. Refuse to let someone's negativity bring you down.
Aries (March 21-April 19): If you take on too much, you will exhaust yourself physically or financially. A steady pace that allows you to replenish will lead to the gains and success you strive to achieve.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): You may desire change, but consider what you can afford and the people who will be affected by the decisions you make. Sticking to the rules will be necessary and also limit what you can do.
