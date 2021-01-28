Celebrities Born on this Day: Ariel Winter, 23; Elijah Wood, 40; Sarah McLachlan, 53; Frank Darabont, 62.
Happy Birthday: Be a leader, not a follower.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't feel pressured to decide or move if you aren't ready or comfortable with others' requests. Be open about what you want and what you are willing to do.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep an open mind. Listen with interest, gather information and assess situations before you make a decision. Time is on your side, and good decisions will lead to a better future.
Aries (March 21-April 19): The tide is turning, and things are falling into place. Before you become complacent, take a closer look at the small but essential details. You'll save yourself from wasting time backtracking.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Take a chill pill before you engage in banter with someone who is pushing emotional buttons. If you back yourself into a corner, it will be challenging to find your way back. Keep the peace.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Gather information, learn all you can and refuse to let anyone interfere with what you are trying to accomplish. If you lay down ground rules you'll create a platform that allows you to excel.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Taking care of designating who does what will help you get off to a good start. As long as you control spending and are receptive to expert advice, you'll get to where you want intact.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Before you take action, consider mellowing the situation by taking a peaceful approach. How you handle others will make the difference between failure and success.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you want a change, be the one to make it happen. Uncertainty and confusion aren't becoming when dealing with colleagues who are counting on you. Be responsible, do a bang-up job and reap the reward.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Ideas you planted are starting to grow. Start a conversation with someone you'd like to work alongside. A change can be useful as long as you are practical when it comes to the cost involved.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep an open mind and your emotions controlled. A learning experience will manifest through an encounter with a friend, relative or peer. Tread carefully to avoid an irreversible situation.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make last-minute changes to documents, contracts or financial deals that are binding. Refuse to let anyone pressure you into something that prompts uncertainty.