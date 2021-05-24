Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Settle down, take a deep breath and consider what you want. Simplify and focus on health, fitness and lowering your stress level. Invest in yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A little help will go a long way and make you feel good about who you are, what you've accomplished and the changes you want to make moving forward.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A perfect plan will encourage others to look up to you. You'll get an opportunity that will improve your life. Put your energy and creativity into getting ahead, and you will excel.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Think big, but use common sense when it comes to money management. A smart move can help you save some cash. Refuse to let your emotions take over.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Do your research, and question and verify everything. A problem with a friend or relative will develop. Offer moral support, but don't make promises you'll regret. A financial gain looks promising.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You'll have a great idea that will push you in a new direction that will have a stabilizing effect on your life. Don't get upset with what others do or say.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): An unusual offer will catch you off guard. Don't take a risk without doing your homework. What appears to be a lifesaver will end up being a burden. Rely on yourself, and take responsibility for your actions.

