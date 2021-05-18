Celebrities Born on this Day: Tina Fey, 51; George Strait, 69; Reggie Jackson, 75; Robert Morse, 90.
Happy Birthday: When hesitation sets in, rethink your strategy.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Give others the freedom to do as they please, and you will dodge criticism. You'll gain the most if you pursue knowledge and new skills.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Speak the truth, say what's on your mind and clear up any misconceptions. It will ease stress and open the doors necessary to excel. Personal growth, fitness and educational pursuits are favored.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Pay attention, ask questions, and don't commit to something without understanding what you'll have to do. Someone will take advantage of you by making tempting offers based on empty promises.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Emotions will spin out of control due to the changes going on around you. Participate if you want to ensure that you remain in a good position. Intellect and charm will help, but truth and living up to your promises will seal a deal.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't ignore what others do or say; make adjustments to avoid being trapped in someone's false claims. If you want something done correctly, do it yourself.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make today all about you. Concentrate on what makes you happy. It's time for a change, and doing something that lifts your spirits and gives you a new lease on life is encouraged.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Push yourself out of your comfort zone and into something that will challenge you to use your attributes differently. Being honest with yourself as well as others will eliminate uncomfortable situations and stress.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take control and deal with sensitive issues before it's too late. Decide on a commitment to someone or something, and it will help you move forward with confidence.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take charge, get things done and don't give in to someone trying to part you from your cash. A deal is good only if you get something of equal value in return.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stop waffling. Add up the negatives and positives, and consider adjustments that will make you happy. Personal improvements, fitness and romance will lead to a better frame of mind.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You are better off observing, not retaliating. Channel your energy into something constructive. Make changes that improve your life. Participate in something that will make a difference.