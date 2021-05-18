Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make today all about you. Concentrate on what makes you happy. It's time for a change, and doing something that lifts your spirits and gives you a new lease on life is encouraged.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Push yourself out of your comfort zone and into something that will challenge you to use your attributes differently. Being honest with yourself as well as others will eliminate uncomfortable situations and stress.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take control and deal with sensitive issues before it's too late. Decide on a commitment to someone or something, and it will help you move forward with confidence.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take charge, get things done and don't give in to someone trying to part you from your cash. A deal is good only if you get something of equal value in return.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stop waffling. Add up the negatives and positives, and consider adjustments that will make you happy. Personal improvements, fitness and romance will lead to a better frame of mind.