Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't fold under psychological pressure that someone inflicts on you. Distance yourself from anyone who is manipulative, and focus on people who treat you as an equal and enjoy the same activities as you. Don't make a personal change prematurely. The research you do will pay off.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look at every angle before you get involved in a joint venture. It's best to work alone if possible. What you offer creatively should not be shared with someone likely to take credit for your idea.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look for change, and make it happen. How much you are willing to do and what you receive for your time and patience will not be worth your while. An unexpected option will help you make a wise decision.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A creative challenge will spark your interest. Get involved with someone who can offer help as well as quality work to get things done right and on time. A romantic gesture will lead to an interesting turn of events.