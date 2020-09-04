Celebrities Born on this Day: Whitney Cummings, 38; Beyonce Knowles, 39; Wes Bentley, 42; Damon Wayans, 60.
Happy Birthday: Take care of money matters personally this year.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't make promises you cannot keep. Concentrate on the changes you want to make that will bring you peace of mind and improve your life.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look over personal papers, and update anything due to expire. A change that will lower your expenses will put your mind at ease. Take better care of your health and physical well-being.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Consider who you like to spend time with and the activities that bring you the most joy, and pursue your goal. Be honest with yourself as well as others regarding your needs.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take on projects at home to cut your overhead or add to your convenience or entertainment. Refuse to get caught in someone else's goal instead of focusing on what you want to happen.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Think twice before you engage in an emotional battle with someone you love. Listen, be patient and try to find a workable solution. Getting along will be far less stressful in the end.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put your heart into whatever job or responsibility you encounter. Focus on making money and handling your finances properly. Don't give in to temptation or someone playing games with you.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Be careful what you agree to when asked for help. Make suggestions rather than donating your time or cash. Spend more time with someone you love who brings out the best in you.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Being argumentative or pushy won't help you get your way. Be helpful, understanding and willing to work with others to reach similar goals. Take care of your health and physical well-being.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Adhere to a budget, and don't promise more than you can deliver. Focus on positive change and using your intelligence, not letting yourself get caught in something that may be harmful to you emotionally or physically.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Consider what you want and how to go about getting it without taking a risk or putting yourself in harm's way. Patience and truth will be required if you want to avoid uncertainty.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Home improvements and dealing with contracts and personal finances will help you bring about substantial stability and security to your life.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep an open mind, and learn from the experience. Be willing to do the work yourself to achieve your objective. If you rely on someone or you follow instead of lead, you will have to backtrack.
