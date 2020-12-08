Celebrities Born on this Day: Teala Dunn, 24; Ian Somerhalder, 42; Teri Hatcher, 56; Sir James Galway, 81.
Happy Birthday: Concentrate on work, being responsible and taking care of matters realistically.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take the initiative, and clear space to accommodate something you want to pursue. Create a designated workout room, creative corner or comfortable place to kick back with someone you love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your emotions under control and bring about the changes that will help you reach your objective. Show compassion and understanding, and offer incentives to gain support.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Use intellect to win support and to get ahead. An enthusiastic approach will help deter anyone trying to get in your way. Uncertainty and vacillation will hold you back.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Ask what you can do for others, not what others can do for you, and you will make a difference. Refuse to get entangled in a situation that is divisive or misleading.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Get up and go. Liberate your mind, take action and make your dream come true. Stop thinking about what you want to aspire to, and start putting your plans in motion.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't let uncertainty slow you down. Embrace what's going on, and turn chaos into order. Consider what you are aiming to achieve, and don't stop until you reach your objective.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Learn from the experiences you have endured, and you will stumble across a better way to handle similar matters. Question motives, ask questions and rely on facts, not hearsay.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Add value to your home, or make an investment that will encourage you to use your skills productively. Personal growth and physical improvement will lead to positive results.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Take better care of your health and relationships. Learn all you can before you commit to someone or something. Expect underlying problems to surface. Back away if you feel pressured.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Bypass situations promoting indulgent behavior. Distance yourself from people who are a terrible influence. Put your time and effort into self-improvement and honing your skills.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Associate with people who have something to offer and who provide mental stimulation and personal growth. Refuse to let negativity take over or push you in a confusing direction.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stick to familiar people, places and projects, and offer a unique spin that will lead to new trends and possibilities. Take expert advice and find new ways to use it to your advantage.
