Celebrities Born on this Day: Saoirse Ronan, 27; Claire Danes, 42; Jennifer Esposito, 48; Ed O'Neill, 75.

Happy Birthday: Consider what you want, and move full steam ahead. Connect with people who can help you bring about positive changes. Be brave, speak up and take action. Find your passion and do your best to make a difference. The rewards will feature peace of mind, personal growth and satisfaction. Share with someone you love, and it will enhance your relationship.

Aries (March 21-April 19): If change is what you want, it's up to you to make it happen. Update your resume to accommodate what's necessary to head in a new direction. Be true to yourself, and you'll find the confidence required to set sail on a new adventure.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Take care of formalities before you make a move. Preparation will be the road to success, no matter what you are trying to achieve. Use common sense when it comes to investments, donations or any contribution you are considering.