Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Be aware of what's going on around you, and use whatever is available to navigate your way to achieve your pursuits. A change of heart will help you ditch a concept or individual who is holding you back.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't risk your health and physical well-being. Rely on your intelligence, not your emotions, when making financial decisions. An abrupt change will evoke trouble with one of your confidants.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Listen and observe before you reveal your feelings or intentions. Have your facts straight and a reasonable alternative prepared before you try to persuade others to do things your way.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): You'll be ill-advised by someone using emotional tactics to route you in the wrong direction. Focus on the facts and what you see with your own eyes. Avoid being put in a challenging position.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): You'll adjust quicker than you anticipate if you change the way you do things. Let your imagination lead the way, and you'll see the potential in something or someone you've grown to enjoy.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let what others do upset you. Pay attention to what and who will help you gain the most. Invest time and money in something that you do well, and opportunities will unfold.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Concentrate on what brings you the most joy. Nurture meaningful relationships, and strive to make your home welcoming. A lifestyle change will be energizing and encourage self-improvement.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't wait for someone to step in and take over. Indecisiveness will be your downfall. Engage in doing what you do best, and you'll find a way to meet your obligations.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Discuss what's bothering you, and you will nullify a challenging situation. The sooner you find out where you stand, the easier it will be to make adjustments that improve your life.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't support someone who uses manipulative tactics to sway people's opinions. Take a no-nonsense approach to how you live, what you believe and how you treat others.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take action, and turn an idea you have into something concrete. A change of heart will help you maneuver your way into something worthwhile.