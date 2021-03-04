Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let what others do upset you. Pay attention to what and who will help you gain the most. Invest time and money in something that you do well, and opportunities will unfold.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Concentrate on what brings you the most joy. Nurture meaningful relationships, and strive to make your home welcoming. A lifestyle change will be energizing and encourage self-improvement.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't wait for someone to step in and take over. Indecisiveness will be your downfall. Engage in doing what you do best, and you'll find a way to meet your obligations.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Discuss what's bothering you, and you will nullify a challenging situation. The sooner you find out where you stand, the easier it will be to make adjustments that improve your life.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't support someone who uses manipulative tactics to sway people's opinions. Take a no-nonsense approach to how you live, what you believe and how you treat others.