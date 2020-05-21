Scorpios (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Consider what it is you want, and work diligently to put everything in place to ensure your success. Altering your lifestyle should bring you peace of mind.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Distance yourself from individuals who are indulgent or untrustworthy. Nurture meaningful relationships that bring out the best in you and encourage and support your efforts.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Spend more time making positive changes at home that will bring you comfort and ease your stress. Set high standards when it comes to relationships, health and lifestyle.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Consider your options, and you'll figure out the best way to proceed. Refuse to let opposition and meddlers stand between you and what you want.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): A change to the way you live, your financial situation or your relationship with someone you've known for a long time will leave you questioning the decisions you've made in the past.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Charm, persistence and knowledge will make it difficult for others to deny you what you want. Don't exaggerate or oversell what you have to offer.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Channel your emotional energy into something constructive. Consider what you want to accomplish, and don't stop until you reach your destination. Establish a routine that allows you to be more productive.

