 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horoscope
0 comments

Horoscope

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Celebrities Born on this Day: Michelle Monaghan, 45; Keri Russell, 45; Catherine Keener, 62; Chaka Khan, 68.

Happy Birthday: Let your creativity flow this year, and you'll come up with something new and exciting to keep your life interesting. 

Aries (March 21-April 19): Attend a virtual event that offers networking with interesting people. It's up to you to do your part if you want to make a difference or achieve personal growth. 

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Make a change at home that will make your life easier. Be willing to do the work yourself, and you'll feel good about your accomplishment. Speak up about matters that concern you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Honesty will help you maintain a good rapport with others without jeopardizing your reputation or your integrity. Learn from the experience, and an opportunity will come your way. 

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Consider what you are trying to achieve, and gather the information that will help you home in on what's required to reach your goal. Don't jeopardize your health in order to advance. 

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Improve your life, looks and relationships with others. Concentrate on being the best you can be. Offer kindness, support and understanding to the people around you. 

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll get help from people who share your concerns. Speak up and do your best to make a positive difference. Anger will solve nothing, but physically taking responsibility will pay off. 

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Set out on a pilgrimage that will lead to valuable information. Educational pursuits will open your mind to all sorts of exciting possibilities. Share something special with someone you love. 

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Uncertainty will hold you back. Concentrate on what's entailed to reach your destination and put everything in place. Choose intelligence and reason over anger and discord. 

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't be fooled by someone trying to part you from your hard-earned cash. Set ground rules at home or with anyone you share expenses with, and you'll avoid being taken advantage of financially. 

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make adjustments to the way you live or how you handle your money, and it will ease stress and encourage you to make better decisions regarding associates. 

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Home improvements will encourage you to take better care of yourself and those you love. Don't get angry; let go of the past and begin again. 

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't get stuck in a rut when making a change will help update your lifestyle to mesh with trends. Reach out to someone you enjoy collaborating with, and you'll get good results. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Print-specific

Horoscope

Celebrities Born on this Drive: Ruby Rose, 35; Holly Hunter, 63; Spike Lee, 64; William Hurt, 71.

Print-specific

Horoscope

Celebrities Born on this Day: Jace Norman, 21; Matthew Broderick, 59; Rosie O'Donnell, 59; Gary Oldman, 63.

Print-specific

Horoscope

Celebrities Born on this Day: Lily Collins, 32; Adam Levine, 42; Queen Latifah, 51; Vanessa Williams, 58.

Print-specific

Horoscope

Celebrities Born on this Day: Mia Hamm, 49; Rob Lowe, 57; Gary Sinise, 66; Kurt Russell, 70.

Print-specific

Horoscope

Celebrities Born on this Day: Joel Embiid, 27; Judah Friedlander, 52; Lauren Graham, 54; Victor Garber, 72.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News