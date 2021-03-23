Celebrities Born on this Day: Michelle Monaghan, 45; Keri Russell, 45; Catherine Keener, 62; Chaka Khan, 68.
Happy Birthday: Let your creativity flow this year, and you'll come up with something new and exciting to keep your life interesting.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Attend a virtual event that offers networking with interesting people. It's up to you to do your part if you want to make a difference or achieve personal growth.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Make a change at home that will make your life easier. Be willing to do the work yourself, and you'll feel good about your accomplishment. Speak up about matters that concern you.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Honesty will help you maintain a good rapport with others without jeopardizing your reputation or your integrity. Learn from the experience, and an opportunity will come your way.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Consider what you are trying to achieve, and gather the information that will help you home in on what's required to reach your goal. Don't jeopardize your health in order to advance.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Improve your life, looks and relationships with others. Concentrate on being the best you can be. Offer kindness, support and understanding to the people around you.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll get help from people who share your concerns. Speak up and do your best to make a positive difference. Anger will solve nothing, but physically taking responsibility will pay off.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Set out on a pilgrimage that will lead to valuable information. Educational pursuits will open your mind to all sorts of exciting possibilities. Share something special with someone you love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Uncertainty will hold you back. Concentrate on what's entailed to reach your destination and put everything in place. Choose intelligence and reason over anger and discord.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't be fooled by someone trying to part you from your hard-earned cash. Set ground rules at home or with anyone you share expenses with, and you'll avoid being taken advantage of financially.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make adjustments to the way you live or how you handle your money, and it will ease stress and encourage you to make better decisions regarding associates.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Home improvements will encourage you to take better care of yourself and those you love. Don't get angry; let go of the past and begin again.