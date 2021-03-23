Celebrities Born on this Day: Michelle Monaghan, 45; Keri Russell, 45; Catherine Keener, 62; Chaka Khan, 68.

Happy Birthday: Let your creativity flow this year, and you'll come up with something new and exciting to keep your life interesting.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Attend a virtual event that offers networking with interesting people. It's up to you to do your part if you want to make a difference or achieve personal growth.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Make a change at home that will make your life easier. Be willing to do the work yourself, and you'll feel good about your accomplishment. Speak up about matters that concern you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Honesty will help you maintain a good rapport with others without jeopardizing your reputation or your integrity. Learn from the experience, and an opportunity will come your way.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Consider what you are trying to achieve, and gather the information that will help you home in on what's required to reach your goal. Don't jeopardize your health in order to advance.