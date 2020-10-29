Celebrities Born on this Day: Ben Foster, 40; Gabrielle Union, 48; Winona Ryder, 49; Richard Dreyfuss, 73.
Happy Birthday: Persistence will pay off.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Live and learn. How you process information and put it to use will make a difference in how your day unfolds. When uncertainty sets in, ask questions and move on quickly.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take the opportunity to make a change at home that will make your life easier. Relax, spend time with someone you love, or explore and expand an idea you have.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll have to ease into conversations with the people you encounter today. Avoid getting into a disagreement with someone who can influence the outcome of a project.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Pay closer attention to what others are doing. Distance yourself from anyone who appears to be out of control or demanding. Focus on physical improvements, earning more money and sticking to what works best for you.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Draw information from experts, verify facts and proceed with your plans. A change you encounter will turn out better than anticipated. An innovative idea you present will be well-received.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't waste your time on people and things you cannot change. Look forward, and choose positive outlets for your energy. Align yourself with people who share your beliefs.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Stick to your plans, and don't stop until you reach your destination. It's up to you to take advantage of opportunities while you stabilize your relationship with the people who support your efforts.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take control and focus on being the best you can be. Distance yourself from people who play mind games. Do your own thing. Trust in your skills and wherewithal to reach your goals without outside interference.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Verify information, and streamline your thoughts to fit the result you are trying to achieve. Be cautious when dealing with sensitive issues; someone will take advantage of you if you get into a dispute.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Strive for perfection and stay away from people making unrealistic promises. Use your intelligence to navigate your way to a safer and better future.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Implement the changes you endorse, and keep moving forward. Stop worrying about what others do or think, and show strength and courage in the way you handle adversity.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Refuse to let someone pressure you into something that benefits them more than you. A physical adjustment to the way you present yourself to others will show off your unique style.
