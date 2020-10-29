Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't waste your time on people and things you cannot change. Look forward, and choose positive outlets for your energy. Align yourself with people who share your beliefs.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Stick to your plans, and don't stop until you reach your destination. It's up to you to take advantage of opportunities while you stabilize your relationship with the people who support your efforts.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take control and focus on being the best you can be. Distance yourself from people who play mind games. Do your own thing. Trust in your skills and wherewithal to reach your goals without outside interference.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Verify information, and streamline your thoughts to fit the result you are trying to achieve. Be cautious when dealing with sensitive issues; someone will take advantage of you if you get into a dispute.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Strive for perfection and stay away from people making unrealistic promises. Use your intelligence to navigate your way to a safer and better future.