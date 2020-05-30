Celebrities Born on this Day: Jennifer Winget, 35; Rory Bushfield, 37; Idina Menzel, 49; Wynonna Judd, 56.
Happy Birthday: How you deal with sensitive situations will determine how well you do this year.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): If you jump into something too quickly, you will face emotional setbacks due to criticism or complaints. Keep an open mind, listen to suggestions made and proceed to do what's right and best for yourself.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Take care of your domestic responsibilities before someone complains. A positive change will come about if you pitch in and help someone who is finding it challenging to keep up.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Be wary of someone who asks for a lot but doesn't offer anything in return. Your generosity will lead to frustration. Put rules in place to avoid being taken for granted.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change will be necessary if you want to avoid getting into an argument with someone close to you. Look for solutions and compromises that will help you maintain peace.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Set out on an online expedition. What you uncover will give you alternatives to how you earn or handle your time and money. Choose to make romance and self-improvement projects priorities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Be a good listener and a helpful friend, but don't pay for someone's mistakes. A change at home will motivate you to try something you've always wanted to do.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Spend more time with the person who brings out the best in you. Share your feelings, and find out where you stand. A lifestyle change will help you let go of the past.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do what will bring you the highest return. Whether it's work-related or a domestic issue, make whatever adjustment is necessary to get what you want.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Spend more time on pampering and updating your image, or relaxing with someone you love. Looking and feeling your best will give you the boost you need to start something new.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Do what you do best, and follow the path that makes you feel most comfortable. Adapting to what others want will not bring you the joy or satisfaction you are looking for or deserve.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Make financial adjustments that will help you stretch your budget to fit your plans. A change to the way you earn your living will turn out better than anticipated.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): You'll have some good ideas that can help you, as well as those close to you, overcome some of the trials and tribulations you face. Sticking to a routine that encourages good health will result in peace of mind and hope.
