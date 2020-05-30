Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Be a good listener and a helpful friend, but don't pay for someone's mistakes. A change at home will motivate you to try something you've always wanted to do.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Spend more time with the person who brings out the best in you. Share your feelings, and find out where you stand. A lifestyle change will help you let go of the past.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do what will bring you the highest return. Whether it's work-related or a domestic issue, make whatever adjustment is necessary to get what you want.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Spend more time on pampering and updating your image, or relaxing with someone you love. Looking and feeling your best will give you the boost you need to start something new.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Do what you do best, and follow the path that makes you feel most comfortable. Adapting to what others want will not bring you the joy or satisfaction you are looking for or deserve.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Make financial adjustments that will help you stretch your budget to fit your plans. A change to the way you earn your living will turn out better than anticipated.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You'll have some good ideas that can help you, as well as those close to you, overcome some of the trials and tribulations you face. Sticking to a routine that encourages good health will result in peace of mind and hope.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0