Celebrities Born on this Day: Evangeline Lilly, 42; Michael Ealy, 48; Martha Stewart, 80; Tony Bennett, 95.
Happy Birthday: Observe how others react and give back.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Helping others will encourage you to see life through a different lens. Make a change to your daily routine that will stabilize your life and bring you closer to the ones you love.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Embrace what you can accomplish. Discipline and hard work geared toward looking and feeling your best will lift your spirits and help you attract people who offer positive support.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Ask an expert. Let your mind wander as your imagination takes over and your plans fall into place. An adventure will spark your interest and revive your enthusiasm for life, love and learning.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Deal with friends, relatives and peers diplomatically. People who don't share the same beliefs or opinions will be looking for a fight. Think outside the box, and you'll find solutions that will suit everyone.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pay attention to the way you handle your financial affairs. Keeping tabs on what things cost and how you can reduce your overhead will bring you peace of mind.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Embrace change and don't look back. Focus on health, fitness and putting deals in place to ease stress and secure better days ahead financially.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Turn your home into a place of comfort. Relaxation will encourage a healthy attitude and a clear mind. Knowing what you want will help you avoid being a follower.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Strive to control emotional mayhem. Stay calm and be a good listener. Once you understand how others feel, it will be easier to come up with a workable solution.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Express yourself and initiate plans. A friend or relative will have suggestions that need careful consideration. Say no to unsafe situations, health risks and emotional manipulation.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): You may not welcome change, but it will be a wake-up call to tidy up loose ends. A lecture from a friend or relative will be insightful and encourage you to take physical action to improve your lifestyle.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Sharing personal information will give someone a competitive edge. Reveal what's necessary, and work diligently to achieve superior results. Sidestep emotional interference by doing things for yourself.