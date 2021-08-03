Celebrities Born on this Day: Evangeline Lilly, 42; Michael Ealy, 48; Martha Stewart, 80; Tony Bennett, 95.

Happy Birthday: Observe how others react and give back.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Helping others will encourage you to see life through a different lens. Make a change to your daily routine that will stabilize your life and bring you closer to the ones you love.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Embrace what you can accomplish. Discipline and hard work geared toward looking and feeling your best will lift your spirits and help you attract people who offer positive support.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Ask an expert. Let your mind wander as your imagination takes over and your plans fall into place. An adventure will spark your interest and revive your enthusiasm for life, love and learning.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Deal with friends, relatives and peers diplomatically. People who don't share the same beliefs or opinions will be looking for a fight. Think outside the box, and you'll find solutions that will suit everyone.