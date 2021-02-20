Celebrities Born on this Day: Rihanna, 33; Brian Littrell, 46; Willie Garson, 57; Sidney Poitier, 94.
Happy Birthday: Address issues that have been hanging over your head for some time.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Work toward a personal goal you set for yourself, and refuse to let an outsider get in your way. What you accomplish will help raise your self-esteem.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Speak up, say what's on your mind, share your ideas and be passionate about your intentions. Don't waste time and energy on anger or those who will never see things your way.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Go about your business. Look for alternative ways to reach your goals. Use the power of persuasion to get others to pitch in and help. Keep life simple, plans doable and your lifestyle moderate.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Trust the facts, not what someone leads you to believe. Pay attention to detail, nurture meaningful relationships and take a closer look at your options.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Check rules and regulations before you get involved in something that can affect your financial standing or reputation. Take a cautious approach to joint ventures.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Plan to have some fun, but not at someone's expense. Kindness and consideration -- coupled with a positive, helpful attitude -- will help you avoid trouble. Making unique plans with someone you love will bring you closer.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Control your emotions, and everything will fall into place. Live up to your promises, make yourself available to help a cause you believe in, and use your skills and knowledge to encourage others to step up.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You'll have lots on your mind. View situations realistically, and you will avoid taking on too much, overspending and indulgent behavior. Make decisions that are safe, healthy and in your best interest.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): An investment looks promising. Someone close to you may not agree with something you want to pursue. Handle situations with diplomacy. If you let anger take over, you will miss a chance to do something you enjoy.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take action, and finish what you start. Assume a position of leadership. Verify the information you receive, and express your intentions and feelings to someone you love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make adjustments at home that will help you accomplish your goals. An energetic approach will help you gain the respect of someone you are trying to impress.