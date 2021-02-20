Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Plan to have some fun, but not at someone's expense. Kindness and consideration -- coupled with a positive, helpful attitude -- will help you avoid trouble. Making unique plans with someone you love will bring you closer.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Control your emotions, and everything will fall into place. Live up to your promises, make yourself available to help a cause you believe in, and use your skills and knowledge to encourage others to step up.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You'll have lots on your mind. View situations realistically, and you will avoid taking on too much, overspending and indulgent behavior. Make decisions that are safe, healthy and in your best interest.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): An investment looks promising. Someone close to you may not agree with something you want to pursue. Handle situations with diplomacy. If you let anger take over, you will miss a chance to do something you enjoy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take action, and finish what you start. Assume a position of leadership. Verify the information you receive, and express your intentions and feelings to someone you love.