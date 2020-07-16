Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Whether you direct your energy into a cause you believe in, a relationship you cherish or doing whatever it takes to be the best that you can be, your dedication and drive will help you succeed.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make arrangements to shake things up and do things differently. Put routine aside in order to focus on something that excites you, and you will come to realize a permanent adjustment is in order.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do something that makes you feel good about yourself. Start a project, spend more time with your lover or do something that will challenge you emotionally, physically and intellectually.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Choose your words wisely when dealing with a lover. If you give someone the wrong impression, it will take a long time to reverse the message you send. Work on self-improvement, not trying to change others.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Keep busy. Instead of stewing about a problem, look for a way to resolve issues that bother you. Offer alternatives and incentives, and be mindful of others.