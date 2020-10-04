Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll develop some good ideas that will gain respect and support if shared with loved ones. A change of plans will turn out to be better than anticipated. A move will bring you peace of mind. Romance is favored.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Reflect, and you will recognize what's best for you now. Don't feel you have to get involved in someone else's venture. Make your health and financial plans priorities. Focus on saving and investing in your ideas, not someone else's.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take the initiative to make things happen. Explore what interests you, and make changes to what's no longer benefiting you. Personal improvements will lead to opportunities that will put more money in your hands. Romance is in the stars.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Spend more time on personal gains and less time worrying about what others are doing. Gather information, and consider what you want to do with the rest of your life. Pick up skills and whatever else it takes to encourage positive results.