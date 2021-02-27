Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't be too quick to make a change. Bide your time, and consider the consequences of your actions. Look for an amicable way to move forward and handle partnerships with intelligence.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stop waiting for something to happen or to come to you; start putting your plans in motion. It's up to you to take action if you want to get something done.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Consider the changes you want to make and the most affordable way to get things done without going broke. Don't let what others do or say get to you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't be afraid to lean on someone offering sound advice. Go ahead and ask if uncertainty prevails. You have more options than you realize.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen, observe and don't share personal information, passwords or possessions with anyone using emotional tactics to take advantage of you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Relax. Enjoy life and what you have worked so hard to achieve. Spend time with people who brighten your life and bring you joy. A romantic gesture will encourage plans that will bring you closer together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't limit what you can do or take on more than you can handle. How you choose to spend your time and who you associate with will determine how easy or difficult it will be to get things done.

