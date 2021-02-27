Celebrities Born on this Day: Josh Groban, 40; Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, 50; Donal Logue, 55; Howard Hesseman, 81.
Happy Birthday: It's up to you to push for what you want.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Call on your resources, and help will come your way. What you accomplish will make your life more efficient and less stressful. A promise you make will be taken seriously and can lead to ongoing talks and plans. Romance is encouraged.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Size up your situation, and make changes that fit your budget. Someone you know you can rely on will offer an exciting solution. Weigh the pros and cons, and get on with your plans.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Fix up your place, but don't go over budget. A better space to work or to entertain will give you something to look forward to when it's safe to mingle.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Think twice before you share your feelings. Someone will be eager to distort your words and cause a ruckus between you and someone you love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Use your skills creatively, and you'll make a difference. The changes you bring about will be impressive. Make a gesture that will bring you closer to someone you love.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't be too quick to make a change. Bide your time, and consider the consequences of your actions. Look for an amicable way to move forward and handle partnerships with intelligence.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stop waiting for something to happen or to come to you; start putting your plans in motion. It's up to you to take action if you want to get something done.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Consider the changes you want to make and the most affordable way to get things done without going broke. Don't let what others do or say get to you.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't be afraid to lean on someone offering sound advice. Go ahead and ask if uncertainty prevails. You have more options than you realize.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen, observe and don't share personal information, passwords or possessions with anyone using emotional tactics to take advantage of you.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Relax. Enjoy life and what you have worked so hard to achieve. Spend time with people who brighten your life and bring you joy. A romantic gesture will encourage plans that will bring you closer together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't limit what you can do or take on more than you can handle. How you choose to spend your time and who you associate with will determine how easy or difficult it will be to get things done.