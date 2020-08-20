Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll be right on the mark when it comes to negotiations or dealing with financial, legal or medical issues. A decision you make with someone you love will lead to a healthier, happier home environment.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Slow down, go over what's transpired and rethink your strategy before moving forward. Relive what's happened, and figure out how you can prevent repeating history.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotions will surface and can be used to your advantage. Show how passionate you are about your beliefs, concerns and prospects, and you will get the respect and support you need to excel.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Take a deep breath, and stay focused on what you have to accomplish. Keep close tabs on your health and your well-being. Put your energy to good use, and maintain balance and composure.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Look over your options, and do your best to reduce stress and anxiety. You have everything to gain if you are straightforward and focus on what's important to you.