Celebrities Born on this Day: Misha Collins, 46; Amy Adams, 46; Billy Gardell, 51; Al Roker, 66.
Happy Birthday: Set priorities to ensure you use your time wisely this year.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): It's essential to have a solid plan in place before you take on additional tasks. Listen to suggestions, and you'll find a way to keep everyone interested in working with you to achieve your goal.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Push forward with poise. Stand tall, be bold and let your thoughts be known. A change you make will be well-received and help you launch something you've always wanted to pursue.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Offer support, advice and experience to organizations, peers and your community, and be part of the solution. Refuse to let something stand between you and doing what's right.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take pride in what you do. Your input, imagination and desire to do what's right and best for everyone will encourage you to make changes that will improve your life.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Someone will be quick to twist your words around or offer misleading information that will push you in the wrong direction. Stick close to home, and channel your energy.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll be right on the mark when it comes to negotiations or dealing with financial, legal or medical issues. A decision you make with someone you love will lead to a healthier, happier home environment.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Slow down, go over what's transpired and rethink your strategy before moving forward. Relive what's happened, and figure out how you can prevent repeating history.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotions will surface and can be used to your advantage. Show how passionate you are about your beliefs, concerns and prospects, and you will get the respect and support you need to excel.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Take a deep breath, and stay focused on what you have to accomplish. Keep close tabs on your health and your well-being. Put your energy to good use, and maintain balance and composure.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Look over your options, and do your best to reduce stress and anxiety. You have everything to gain if you are straightforward and focus on what's important to you.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Look at what's unfolding, and take care of personal business instead of relying on others. Someone will misinterpret what you say or use emotional manipulation to get his or her way.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Spend more time with someone you love. Work through differences, and figure out a way to make your life better. An opportunity will put you in an excellent position to make a good move.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!