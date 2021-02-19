Celebrities Born on this Day: Benicio Del Toro, 54; Seal, 58; Jeff Daniels, 66; Smokey Robinson, 81.
Happy Birthday: Strive for harmony, and you'll gain peace of mind.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Connect with people who owe you a favor or those who have something to offer that will help you reach your goal. A positive change will enhance the knowledge and experience you have accumulated.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Something someone shares will set the foundation for an idea that can help provide insight into something you want to pursue. Refuse to let what someone thinks discourage you from following your dream.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): It's what you accomplish, not what you allude to, that will ultimately turn heads. Show passion in all that you aspire to, and rewards will follow.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Taking a back seat to someone manipulatively trying to outdo you is not acceptable. You have plenty to offer, and it's time to strut your stuff and make things happen.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): A chance to show off what you have to offer will draw attention from someone who can give you the boost you need. Opportunity is within reach, but only if you can adapt to change.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): It will ease stress and encourage you to follow a path that is more to your liking. Love and romance are on the rise. Spending more time with someone who enhances your life is favored.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Live in the moment, learn from the experience and pour your energy into something you find fulfilling. Taking a stroll down memory lane will be a good reminder of what you don't want to pursue.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Let negativity go. Allow a positive attitude, new ideas and the desire to make a difference to someone or something you cherish take over. Your discipline and hard work will pay off.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Decompartmentalize what you have to accomplish, and it will be easier to complete your responsibilities. One step at a time is all it takes. Start the ball rolling.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The past will be your best reference when you want to move forward or start something new. Don't rely on others when it's the experience you have that will point you in the right direction.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't deviate from your plans or let anyone push you in a direction you don't want to go. Change begins with you; make decisions that will set you up for success.