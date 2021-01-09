Celebrities Born in this Day: Nina Dobrev, 32; Kate Middleton, 39; Dave Matthews, 54; Jimmy Page, 77.
Happy Birthday: Share your thoughts and feelings, and you will bring about change.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't get involved in other people's business. Put an end to interference you encounter, and forge ahead with your plans. Don't waste valuable time; do your best to get ahead.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Get the lowdown before you make a decision that can influence your financial status. The research you do will give you the peace of mind required to ease stress and move forward with confidence.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Discuss matters of concern, and you will find solutions. Dealing with people you've known for a long time will be taxing. Making a tough decision that will influence someone's future will cause uncertainty.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Invest in something that will make your life easier and your relationship with the people you care about better. A change will lead to personal growth as well as a healthier lifestyle.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Self-improvement projects will help eliminate uncertainty and bring you peace of mind. Sharing feelings with someone you love will help you understand all sides of a situation.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't second-guess yourself because someone doesn't think or do things your way. Believe in your ability to get things done and make your life better.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Make a positive move. Be innovative and willing to work with the people or circumstances you encounter. Keep your money separate, and offer common sense and solutions that will encourage a team effort.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't let inevitable changes get you down. Consider what you have and what you are capable of doing, and you will discover a new opportunity that will help you advance.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Personal and physical changes will improve your day. Taking better care of your health and well-being will bring about personal stability. Making long-term plans with someone special looks promising.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Discipline and hard work will help you overcome any adversity you encounter at home or with a friend or relative. Speak up, but don't start a feud.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Refuse to let confusion take over. When in doubt, refresh your memory, consider past encounters and make your position clear to anyone trying to pressure you into something questionable.