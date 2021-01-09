 Skip to main content
Horoscope
Horoscope

Celebrities Born in this Day: Nina Dobrev, 32; Kate Middleton, 39; Dave Matthews, 54; Jimmy Page, 77.

Happy Birthday: Share your thoughts and feelings, and you will bring about change. 

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't get involved in other people's business. Put an end to interference you encounter, and forge ahead with your plans. Don't waste valuable time; do your best to get ahead. 

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Get the lowdown before you make a decision that can influence your financial status. The research you do will give you the peace of mind required to ease stress and move forward with confidence. 

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Discuss matters of concern, and you will find solutions. Dealing with people you've known for a long time will be taxing. Making a tough decision that will influence someone's future will cause uncertainty. 

Aries (March 21-April 19): Invest in something that will make your life easier and your relationship with the people you care about better. A change will lead to personal growth as well as a healthier lifestyle. 

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Self-improvement projects will help eliminate uncertainty and bring you peace of mind. Sharing feelings with someone you love will help you understand all sides of a situation. 

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't second-guess yourself because someone doesn't think or do things your way. Believe in your ability to get things done and make your life better.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Make a positive move. Be innovative and willing to work with the people or circumstances you encounter. Keep your money separate, and offer common sense and solutions that will encourage a team effort.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't let inevitable changes get you down. Consider what you have and what you are capable of doing, and you will discover a new opportunity that will help you advance. 

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Personal and physical changes will improve your day. Taking better care of your health and well-being will bring about personal stability. Making long-term plans with someone special looks promising. 

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Discipline and hard work will help you overcome any adversity you encounter at home or with a friend or relative. Speak up, but don't start a feud. 

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Refuse to let confusion take over. When in doubt, refresh your memory, consider past encounters and make your position clear to anyone trying to pressure you into something questionable. 

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your money in a safe place, avoid joint ventures and verify the information you receive before you take action or pass it along. 

