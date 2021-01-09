Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't second-guess yourself because someone doesn't think or do things your way. Believe in your ability to get things done and make your life better.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Make a positive move. Be innovative and willing to work with the people or circumstances you encounter. Keep your money separate, and offer common sense and solutions that will encourage a team effort.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't let inevitable changes get you down. Consider what you have and what you are capable of doing, and you will discover a new opportunity that will help you advance.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Personal and physical changes will improve your day. Taking better care of your health and well-being will bring about personal stability. Making long-term plans with someone special looks promising.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Discipline and hard work will help you overcome any adversity you encounter at home or with a friend or relative. Speak up, but don't start a feud.