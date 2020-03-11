Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): The more you have to do, the better you will feel, and the more informed you will become. Meetings will inspire you and help you move in a direction that leads to a higher income.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put more thought into relationships, love, romance and social networking. Make this the perfect day to have fun and connect with people who have something to offer in return.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep your private life well-hidden from those you work alongside. A creative outlet will help ease stress and attract positive attention from people who can help you get ahead.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take a journey that will open your eyes to different ways of doing things. The broader your spectrum, the easier it will be to find solutions to any problems you encounter.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): An honest, sincere response to whatever comes your way will help you avoid making an expensive mistake. Don't feel pressured to follow the crowd or invest in someone other than yourself.