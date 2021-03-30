Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change someone makes will tempt you to head in the same direction. Consider what will happen if you don't choose to follow your dreams. Do what's best for you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make sure you have the necessary knowledge to finish what you start. Preparation will be the key to getting ahead. Take physical action. Put everything in its place before you commit time, money and effort.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You'll be up and down like a yo-yo if you let someone dictate what you can do or say. Speak up, make yourself clear and follow your heart. You have plenty to offer.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Consider how to get ahead or move forward financially. Stick to what you know and do best, and build your confidence by investing in your future.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take better care of your health and your relationships with friends, relatives and peers. Keeping the peace will put you in a better position to barter.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Consider your overhead before you buy something you don't need. Start with a physical fitness routine and proper diet that you can do in the comfort of your own home.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll have plenty of ideas, but not all will be financially sound. Improve your life and the lives of loved ones. Avoid getting into an argument with someone who will never see things your way.

