Celebrities Born on this Day: Katy Mixon, 40; Celine Dion, 53; MC Hammer, 59; Eric Clapton, 76.
Happy Birthday: Assess your relationships and set boundaries where necessary.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Question everything that doesn't feel right. Don't put up with situations that drag you down or stop you from doing what's best for you. Don't complain; look for solutions that will lead to a better environment.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Make decisions based on facts. Question anyone who doesn't appear to have a plan. Use your ingenuity, physical ability and determination to overcome any obstacle you face.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Hard work will lead to an excellent opportunity. Refuse to let someone step in and take over. Follow through with your plans, and you'll be the one to reap the rewards.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Choose to follow your intuition when it comes to working and dealing with situations that may affect your health and well-being. Make moves based on common sense, and show discipline when faced with temptation.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't act under emotional duress. Filter what's happening and being said, then make a move that offers sound suggestions. Personal improvement will lift your spirits and encourage a healthier lifestyle.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change someone makes will tempt you to head in the same direction. Consider what will happen if you don't choose to follow your dreams. Do what's best for you.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make sure you have the necessary knowledge to finish what you start. Preparation will be the key to getting ahead. Take physical action. Put everything in its place before you commit time, money and effort.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You'll be up and down like a yo-yo if you let someone dictate what you can do or say. Speak up, make yourself clear and follow your heart. You have plenty to offer.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Consider how to get ahead or move forward financially. Stick to what you know and do best, and build your confidence by investing in your future.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take better care of your health and your relationships with friends, relatives and peers. Keeping the peace will put you in a better position to barter.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Consider your overhead before you buy something you don't need. Start with a physical fitness routine and proper diet that you can do in the comfort of your own home.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll have plenty of ideas, but not all will be financially sound. Improve your life and the lives of loved ones. Avoid getting into an argument with someone who will never see things your way.