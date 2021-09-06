Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Participate in a life-changing experience, and you will find solidarity and peace of mind. A work-related change will encourage you to get involved in something that makes you feel passionate.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Make the necessary changes to get back to what matters most to you. Pitch an idea to someone you enjoy working with, and together you will develop a plan and a personal arrangement.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Change and happiness begin with you. How you handle others and the situations you face will determine the outcome. Procrastination and inconsistency will hold you back.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Envision the whole picture, view your cup as half full and embrace what life has to offer. Refuse to let trivial matters hold you back or ruin your day. Call things as you see them, and show honesty and integrity.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Stop talking and start doing, and you'll get the help you need to get things done. Put your energy where it counts, and the stability and confidence you gain will help you reach your dreams.