Celebrities Born on this Day: Michelle Kwan, 40; Berenice Bejo, 44; Shelley Duvall, 71; Ringo Starr, 80.
Happy Birthday: Dream on, enjoy using your imagination and take time to explore possibilities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Keeping busy is the best way to avoid getting into an argument. Reach out with love, affection and an offer to work with those you deal with daily.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Emotional decisions or changes will not turn out as planned. Spend more time figuring out the best way to proceed and less time letting others push you in a direction that makes you feel uncertain.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your mind will work like a sponge, soaking up information that will come in handy as lifestyle changes take place. Stay informed and make innovative suggestions; the result will be lucrative.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do your own thing. If you let others push you around or take advantage of you, it will lower your self-esteem. Stand up for your rights, beliefs and traditions, and you will gain respect.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put emotions aside when it comes to personal or joint money matters. A situation at home will push you to make a lifestyle change. Make sure the decisions you make are for the right reason.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Learn through experience. Refuse to let anyone use you or feed you false information. Do background checks and go directly to the source before you make a move based on hearsay.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Get the family involved in your plans, and it will result in suggestions that make your life easier. An unexpected turn of events will favor you and your pursuits.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Direct your energy into personal gains, home improvements and physical fitness. Channel your energy into making your space a welcome and efficient environment that encourages you to be productive.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Be creative in how you handle the changes in your community. Reach out and discover what the most recent boundaries are and how best to utilize them to get ahead.
Aries (March 21-April 19): An articulate adaptation of what you want to happen will help you get others to back you during critical times when social distancing has become a preference.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Set high goals and standards without deviating from your plan. You've got what it takes to turn a little into a lot. Refuse to let emotions come between you and your goal.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Look for the silver lining, and you will excel. Turn a negative into a positive, and refuse to get bogged down with people who can see only what's lacking. Make a lasting impression.
