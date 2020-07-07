Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Learn through experience. Refuse to let anyone use you or feed you false information. Do background checks and go directly to the source before you make a move based on hearsay.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Get the family involved in your plans, and it will result in suggestions that make your life easier. An unexpected turn of events will favor you and your pursuits.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Direct your energy into personal gains, home improvements and physical fitness. Channel your energy into making your space a welcome and efficient environment that encourages you to be productive.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Be creative in how you handle the changes in your community. Reach out and discover what the most recent boundaries are and how best to utilize them to get ahead.

Aries (March 21-April 19): An articulate adaptation of what you want to happen will help you get others to back you during critical times when social distancing has become a preference.