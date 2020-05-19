Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stay on top of expenditures and excessive behavior. Learn from the experience, and act moderately and in good faith to avoid setbacks. Personal improvement should entail practicality.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Be open, attentive and respectful when dealing with others, and you will avoid a situation that can limit you. It's OK to be different, but don't let it cost you financially or damage your reputation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A problem or concern regarding a friend will escalate if you are too accommodating. Pay closer attention to what's going on at home or with someone close to you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make changes at home that will make life easier. Don't count on getting help from someone unless you are ready to offer something in return.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make your position clear, and offer only what you are willing to do. Stick close to home, and spend time sorting through what to keep and what to donate to charity.