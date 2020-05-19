Celebrities Born on this Day: Dario Franchitti, 47; Polly Walker, 54; Grace Jones, 72; Pete Townshend, 75.
Happy Birthday: Do your due diligence, and you'll gain the confidence to present and promote what you have to offer.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Strong opinions with facts to back your claims will help you recognize who is in your corner. Keep a positive attitude, and refrain from showing disappointment if someone chooses to head in a different direction.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Handle your finances with finesse. Don't engage in joint ventures. Put your money, possessions and passwords in a safe place. An offer someone makes will have ulterior motives.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Show everyone what you are capable of doing. Step outside your comfort zone. Taking a different approach to an old idea will jump-start a stalemate you encounter.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Look at the pros and cons of a situation, and make a compromise to offset any negativity you encounter. Share your ideas and concerns, and suggestions will develop.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you let someone take over, you will be disappointed with the results. Be open and make suggestions, but when it comes to taking care of business, avoid joint ventures.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stay on top of expenditures and excessive behavior. Learn from the experience, and act moderately and in good faith to avoid setbacks. Personal improvement should entail practicality.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Be open, attentive and respectful when dealing with others, and you will avoid a situation that can limit you. It's OK to be different, but don't let it cost you financially or damage your reputation.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A problem or concern regarding a friend will escalate if you are too accommodating. Pay closer attention to what's going on at home or with someone close to you.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make changes at home that will make life easier. Don't count on getting help from someone unless you are ready to offer something in return.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make your position clear, and offer only what you are willing to do. Stick close to home, and spend time sorting through what to keep and what to donate to charity.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't be too open about the way you feel or what you plan to do. Someone will use personal information against you if you don't store your personal information and passwords properly.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Balance will be necessary if you are going to finish what you start. Simplicity and precision will be the paths to getting what you want. Avoid getting dragged into someone's melodrama.
