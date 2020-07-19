× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Celebrities Born on this Day: Trai Byers, 37; Jared Padalecki, 38; Benedict Cumberbatch, 44; Nancy Carell, 54.

Happy Birthday: You'll feel passionate about life, your beliefs and your pursuits. Pour your energy, heart and soul into doing what makes you happy and brings you the most satisfaction.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Apply your emotions to something you want badly, and your passionate and expressive way of going about getting what you want will be difficult for others to deny. Trust and believe in yourself, and so will everyone else.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Passion and charm will be necessary if you are trying to build support for something you want to pursue. Expect to face opposition if your enthusiasm fades or you don't have your facts straight.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Lead the way into the future. Speak up for those who can't, and express alternatives that will make a difference. Appreciate friends and relatives, and you will be treated with respect and given more significant support and help in return.