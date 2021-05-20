Celebrities Born on this Day: Daya Vaidya, 41; Matt Czuchry, 44; Tony Goldwyn, 61; Cher, 75.
Happy Birthday: An open mind will lead to new possibilities.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Take the plunge; try something new and exciting. Engage in playful activity that will help you stay fit and help you take good care of your health and well-being.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Avoid excess. Be realistic, stick to a budget and don't exaggerate. Focus on what's important to you, and strive for perfection, performance and the patience to see matters through to the end.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Check out what's going on in your community. See if you can offer your services, skills or help. Making a difference will encourage you to do more to help others.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Someone will offer an exaggerated point of view that can lead you in the wrong direction. Do your research. It's time to be a leader, not a follower. Verify information, then proceed.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Focus on what you are trying to achieve, and stay out of situations that can affect your progress. Let the past be your barometer for how best to handle people and situations you face.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be smart; ignore anyone trying to lure you into an argument. Keep your opinions to yourself, and focus on learning and gaining leverage that will help you advance.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Pay attention to detail and your work will stand out. Taking a unique approach to the way you live and what you strive to achieve will bring you peace of mind and lead you on a life-changing journey.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A problem with a friend or relative will develop if you share expenses or engage in a joint venture. Choose to do your own thing to keep the peace.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take the road less traveled and see where it leads. You are overdue for a lifestyle change that will lean toward minimalism and personal growth, not overspending and added stress.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Clear a space at home that will allow you to give your all to something you enjoy doing. Share your success and happiness with someone you love, and you'll avoid an unnecessary emotional scene.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take better care of yourself, your home and your relationship with those you love. A healthy lifestyle will help you head in a direction that encourages you to say no to temptation and yes to invitations from those trying to reach similar goals.