Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be smart; ignore anyone trying to lure you into an argument. Keep your opinions to yourself, and focus on learning and gaining leverage that will help you advance.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Pay attention to detail and your work will stand out. Taking a unique approach to the way you live and what you strive to achieve will bring you peace of mind and lead you on a life-changing journey.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A problem with a friend or relative will develop if you share expenses or engage in a joint venture. Choose to do your own thing to keep the peace.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take the road less traveled and see where it leads. You are overdue for a lifestyle change that will lean toward minimalism and personal growth, not overspending and added stress.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Clear a space at home that will allow you to give your all to something you enjoy doing. Share your success and happiness with someone you love, and you'll avoid an unnecessary emotional scene.