Aries (March 21-April 19): Keep tight-lipped when dealing with anyone prying into your affairs. Don't let compliments go to your head or encourage you to trust someone you don't know well.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Set the stage for success. Pay attention to details and present what you have to offer with clarity and confidence, and you'll get a good response from someone who counts.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Knowing what you want and getting it will take ingenuity and transparency. Keep an open mind, but be sure to question anything that contradicts your beliefs.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don't disrupt matters by getting into a spat with someone who has his or her own agenda. You'll get the freedom to do your own thing if you let others do as they please.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Be a good listener, channel your energy into something constructive and refrain from getting upset by what others do. Be accountable for your actions, and protect what you have worked so hard to acquire.