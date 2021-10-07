Celebrities Born on this Day: Shawn Ashmore, 42; Toni Braxton, 54; Simon Cowell, 62; Joy Behar, 79.

Happy Birthday: Set high goals, and stretch your imagination to include things you have only dreamed about doing.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A calculated move will position you exactly where you want to be and help you reinforce your direction and your long-term goals. Share your feelings with someone you respect, and you'll receive suggestions that will encourage the best outcome.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Pay attention, get information from reliable sources and think twice before you react to domestic situations. It's essential to take care of your responsibilities before someone complains or criticizes you for shortcomings.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Limit your spending to ease stress. You can plan something special for someone you love that doesn't cost a penny.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be aware of what others are doing and saying before making promises you may not want to keep. Do your research, listen carefully and take better care of your physical and emotional well-being.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Question an expenditure before putting your money on the table. Use your insight, intelligence and savvy experience to ward off a fast-talking sales pitch.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): A financial change will lead to a more manageable lifestyle and less stress. Be sure to do what's best for you and will add to personal stability and future security.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You are sitting in a good position. Consider what you want and who you can reach out to for suggestions, information or hands-on help.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): If you want to change, make it happen. Don't wait for others to make the first move. Ask questions, analyze situations and do your best to stabilize conditions that can turn sour quickly.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Be careful how you express yourself. It's essential to get all the facts before you share if you want to get things right the first time.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Interacting more with people who come from different backgrounds will help you broaden your point of view and assist you in understanding how best to satisfy everyone's needs.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep talking until you get it right, and convince others to join in and help you reach your goal. Refuse to let what someone does influence or stand in the way of your progress.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll be a bit of a dreamer today. Keep in mind that although dreams can lead to positive outcomes, realism is also required to ensure you aren't trying to do the impossible.

