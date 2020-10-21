Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): A change of plans should include people you have worked with in the past. There are deals to be made and financial gains that will help you raise your game and reach your goal.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Acting in haste will lead to a loss. Anger will not help you maintain stability. Bide your time, and do your best to get along with everyone until you have a clear-cut plan in place.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): A change will lift your spirits and encourage you to use your skills proficiently. A partnership looks promising and will improve your chance of a better future.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Someone will take advantage of your enthusiasm if you are too eager to please. If you want to burn energy, do something that will result in a healthier physique.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Use your imagination, and turn your dream into a reality. Concentrate on getting ahead by using your skills or the services you enjoy doing most. Don't neglect a meaningful relationship.