Celebrities Born on this Day: Cynthia Erivo, 34; Gaby Hoffmann, 39; Sarah Polley, 42; Shirley Bassey, 84.
Happy Birthday: Opportunities are heading your way.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider what will make you happy, and head in that direction. The decisions you make will determine how well you do. Put your energy where it counts, and you'll discover what you can accomplish all by yourself.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Pick a direction and turn it into a profitable venture. Take the initiative; refuse to let obstacles stand in your way. Be inventive and you will discover alternative means to get where you want to go.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Use your connections to help you put your plan in motion. Your ability to articulate what you want to do and offer a sound deal that attracts attention will lead to your success.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Keep your life simple. Refuse to let outside influences interfere with your plans. Look at the possibilities, and consider what you have time to pursue and what will bring you the highest return.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): There is no point in taking a risk that can influence your income, reputation or status. Channel your energy into personal growth, physical fitness and self-improvement.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Time is on your side, and making the right decision will save time and money. A partnership will interest you, but don't get involved in a joint financial venture.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Explore new possibilities. Don't shy away from building a strong union with someone who can contribute to your plans. A change that comes about will turn out better than anticipated.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Be hesitant to participate if you have any doubts. Time is on your side, and in the end, taking a conservative approach will end up being to your advantage.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Set up a workout space to make videos doing something that can help you launch a side business. Use your imagination and intelligence to get ahead. Romance is on the rise.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stand up for your rights, offer facts and proceed with your plans. An opportunity to make an adjustment at home that will encourage peace over discord is encouraged.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): If you move too quickly, you will overlook an important detail that can be costly. Let your intuition guide you and your energy and fortitude help you achieve your goal.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): An unusual set of circumstances regarding a friend or relative will put you in a position of power. Do what's right; handle matters reasonably. Your outstanding performance will merit rewards.