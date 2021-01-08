Gemini (May 21-June 20): Time is on your side, and making the right decision will save time and money. A partnership will interest you, but don't get involved in a joint financial venture.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Explore new possibilities. Don't shy away from building a strong union with someone who can contribute to your plans. A change that comes about will turn out better than anticipated.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Be hesitant to participate if you have any doubts. Time is on your side, and in the end, taking a conservative approach will end up being to your advantage.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Set up a workout space to make videos doing something that can help you launch a side business. Use your imagination and intelligence to get ahead. Romance is on the rise.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stand up for your rights, offer facts and proceed with your plans. An opportunity to make an adjustment at home that will encourage peace over discord is encouraged.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): If you move too quickly, you will overlook an important detail that can be costly. Let your intuition guide you and your energy and fortitude help you achieve your goal.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): An unusual set of circumstances regarding a friend or relative will put you in a position of power. Do what's right; handle matters reasonably. Your outstanding performance will merit rewards.

