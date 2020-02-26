Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Take a chance, try something unique and see what transpires. Meeting new people and feeling out situations that interest you will help you make a decision that will improve your life.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Change can be useful, but only if you have laid down a solid foundation. Put everything in place, and proceed with confidence. Don't leave important details to anyone else.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Use what you have to bring about the changes you want to happen. How you perceive situations will determine who you trust. Leave nothing to chance; do your homework before taking a risk.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A clear vision of what you want will be necessary if you want to avoid danger. Take action when you are in control, and have the confidence and know-how to finish what you start.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Attempts to do things that aren't feasible will leave you in a precarious position. Don't let anyone mislead you. Focus on what's within your means, and do the best job ever.