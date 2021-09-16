Celebrities Born on this Day: Nick Jonas, 29; Alexis Bledel, 40; Alex Rice, 49; Amy Poehler, 50.
Happy Birthday: Set goals and follow through.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be prepared to learn from your experience and adjust quickly to offset any potential fallout that might set you back on your quest to get your way.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): An emotional matter will escalate if you get involved in a joint endeavor. Do your own thing when it comes to what you want to accomplish, and keep conversations positive in social settings.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Listen and observe what others do and say before taking on something that takes your time and energy. Make adjustments that ensure you get to do the things that make you happy.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Update your resume, or make changes to how you earn your living or handle your current position. An opportunity will come your way if you get in touch with someone familiar with your background and credentials.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Pay more attention to expenses and how you use your money. Look for alternative ways to update your banking, handle your debt or improve your lifestyle.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Channel your energy into something that makes you happy or brings you knowledge and assistance heading in a direction that offers mental stimulation and the chance to excel.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Work in the background, where you'll go unnoticed. Aim to achieve the most in the least amount of time. What you accomplish will pave the way to positive change and a chance to make financial gains.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Lean toward those who owe you a favor; you'll get the boost you need to make your way forward. An unexpected offer will give you a chance to revise the way you plan your next step.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): A wait-and-see approach will be in your best interest. Handle sticky situations with kid gloves, and you will buy yourself time and earn favors from those vying for your support.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): You're in the driver's seat; navigate your way to the place you want to go. Be proactive and make decisions that will help you establish yourself in a position of authority.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Refuse to let the requests others make stop you from doing what suits you. A change at home may not be welcome, but in the end, it will turn out better than anticipated.