Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Channel your energy into something that makes you happy or brings you knowledge and assistance heading in a direction that offers mental stimulation and the chance to excel.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Work in the background, where you'll go unnoticed. Aim to achieve the most in the least amount of time. What you accomplish will pave the way to positive change and a chance to make financial gains.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Lean toward those who owe you a favor; you'll get the boost you need to make your way forward. An unexpected offer will give you a chance to revise the way you plan your next step.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): A wait-and-see approach will be in your best interest. Handle sticky situations with kid gloves, and you will buy yourself time and earn favors from those vying for your support.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You're in the driver's seat; navigate your way to the place you want to go. Be proactive and make decisions that will help you establish yourself in a position of authority.