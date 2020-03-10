Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): A trip will be useful for you. Whether it's a physical, emotional or mental journey, the outcome should grant you clarity and understanding of what's possible.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Check out what friends, peers and relatives choose to do with their time. The conversations you have will lead to professional and personal possibilities. Refrain from making a donation that isn't budget-friendly.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be upfront about your intentions. Don't compensate for a shortcoming you think you have by offering a false impression. Truth matters and will instill trust and respect in those you deal with today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't take on someone's responsibility or debt. A domestic change will help you overcome the dilemma you face. A personal change will help you recognize what it is you want out of life.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Someone will play games with you, using unfair tactics that will leave you questioning your feelings as well as your plans. Keep your life and your ideas simple, moderate and within your means.