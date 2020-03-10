Celebrities Born on this Day: Olivia Wilde, 36; Carrie Underwood, 37; Jon Hamm, 49; Sharon Stone, 62.
Happy Birthday: Put more oomph into whatever you decide to do this year, and you'll attract positive attention.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Share your thoughts, and you'll interest people who have something to contribute to your plans. Participate in an event or activity that gives you the chance to show off your skills.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't overreact, or you will end up in a compromising position. Use what unfolds to your advantage. Keep your personal life and endeavors secret for the time being.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Someone from your past will offer you a noteworthy prospect. A favor you provided will lead to rewards. Make a budget-friendly personal adjustment, and you will free up time and money and ease stress.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't give anyone a chance to talk you into something you don't want to do. Use your intelligence to outsmart anyone who tampers with your plans.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Make every move count. Head in a direction that fulfills your needs. Don't give in to someone using emotional tactics to confuse you.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): A trip will be useful for you. Whether it's a physical, emotional or mental journey, the outcome should grant you clarity and understanding of what's possible.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Check out what friends, peers and relatives choose to do with their time. The conversations you have will lead to professional and personal possibilities. Refrain from making a donation that isn't budget-friendly.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be upfront about your intentions. Don't compensate for a shortcoming you think you have by offering a false impression. Truth matters and will instill trust and respect in those you deal with today.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't take on someone's responsibility or debt. A domestic change will help you overcome the dilemma you face. A personal change will help you recognize what it is you want out of life.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Someone will play games with you, using unfair tactics that will leave you questioning your feelings as well as your plans. Keep your life and your ideas simple, moderate and within your means.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Money and emotions won't mix well today. Keep your wallet, possessions and passwords tucked away in a safe place. Make a personal change that will lift your spirits.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Collect or pay off a debt. Handle a pending settlement with direct communication. Someone will offer you sound advice regarding a relationship that is going through uncertain times.