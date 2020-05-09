Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put everything in its place. Do what's best for you, not what someone is demanding of you. A partnership will have a higher value than you first realized.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't base an emotional situation on false information. Address situations carefully, ask questions, look for discrepancies, and you'll find out the truth. Physical fitness and personal adjustments are favored.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll face opposition if you try to push your beliefs on others. Don't let the past interfere with the future. Stay focused on what is working in your life, and nurture relationships that make a difference to you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Complaining won't help you get your way or encourage you to follow your dreams. Distance yourself from people who are pressuring you to do things you don't want to do. Personal gains, improvements and growth will pay off.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Get in touch with old friends, revive discarded ideas and plans, and make alterations to the way you do things. Pick up new skills and knowledge that will help you get ahead.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Take a break. Time spent contemplating your next move will be valuable. Being physically fit, channeling your energy into health, and feeling and looking your best are favored. Don't feel restricted when all that's required are a few simple changes.

