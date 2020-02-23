Gemini (May 21-June 20): You'll confuse others if you keep changing your mind. Don't flirt for the sake of flirting. You can excel as long as you are honest about what you can do. Strive for stability, security and precision.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Kindness and generosity are commendable, but don't be gullible or leave yourself in a vulnerable position. Do things because you want to, not because you are afraid of the consequences if you don't live up to someone's expectations.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't let a change someone makes upset you. Your ability to adapt to whatever happens will give you the upper hand and help you reach your objective. Observe, and learn from the response you get from others.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Set a precedent for others to follow. Lay down your plan, and share your thoughts with people who have something to contribute. A positive change you make will improve the way you live and how you allocate your time moving forward.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do something that makes you happy. Being pampered, enjoying the company of someone you love or curling up with a good book or documentary series will ease stress and encourage you to make a positive lifestyle change.