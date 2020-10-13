Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Stand your ground, and get things done. The changes you suggest will draw attention as well as encourage exciting offers. Expect a financial change, gift or proposal to come your way.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Learn, explore and research. The better prepared you are, the less aggravated you will become. Stay calm, and focus on what you want to accomplish. Don't take offense if someone is difficult.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Make a change that will give you the boost you need to try something new. Discuss your intentions with someone close to you, and it will help give you a different perspective on life.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Protect your reputation, stick to your principles and avoid compromising situations. Take care of personal problems and responsibilities, and let others fend for themselves.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Make fitness and health priorities. Fix up your space to fit your current lifestyle. Let others know your intentions, and share your thoughts and feelings. Spend quality time with someone special.