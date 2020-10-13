Celebrities Born on this Day: Caleb McCaughlin, 19; Kate Walsh, 53; Hiro Kanagawa, 57; Marie Osmond, 61.
Happy Birthday: Tie up loose ends. Get rid of clutter, and prepare for new beginnings.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Frustration and anger won't help you solve problems or get ahead. Expand your mind, restructure your plans and distance yourself from situations that are holding you back.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A last-minute change will favor you. Your patience, consistency and honesty will encourage others to support your efforts. Don't give up or give in. Pursue your goals.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your thoughts to yourself, and focus on your responsibilities. Leave nothing to chance or in someone else's hands. A change at home or work will have pros and cons.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Discuss your intentions before you start. The suggestions you receive will have an impact on the way you proceed. A joint venture and a financial gain look promising.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Expect an added expense due to someone else. An intelligent approach will be more effective than getting into a dispute over something that has already happened.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Stand your ground, and get things done. The changes you suggest will draw attention as well as encourage exciting offers. Expect a financial change, gift or proposal to come your way.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Learn, explore and research. The better prepared you are, the less aggravated you will become. Stay calm, and focus on what you want to accomplish. Don't take offense if someone is difficult.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Make a change that will give you the boost you need to try something new. Discuss your intentions with someone close to you, and it will help give you a different perspective on life.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Protect your reputation, stick to your principles and avoid compromising situations. Take care of personal problems and responsibilities, and let others fend for themselves.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Make fitness and health priorities. Fix up your space to fit your current lifestyle. Let others know your intentions, and share your thoughts and feelings. Spend quality time with someone special.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Take time to do your own thing. Don't let generosity put you in a difficult position. You cannot buy love, respect or loyalty. If someone uses you, know enough to walk away.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Embrace change and what life has to offer. Set high standards, and express your opinions. Follow your heart, and don't back down from adversity. Enjoy life, show love and strive for peace of mind.
