Celebrities Born on this Dear: Patton Oswalt, 52; Alan Cumming, 56; Bridget Fonda, 57; Cris Collinsworth, 62.
Happy Birthday: Preparation will be essential this year.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be ready for whatever comes your way. Think fast, but don't act prematurely. Timing is everything, and it's essential to know when to make your move and when to sit tight.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Reach out and schmooze with people in a position to help you in return. Be innovative and demonstrative, and you will gain recognition for what you are trying to achieve.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Refuse to let your emotions take over. Ease into situations that are likely to turn vicious. You'll excel if you keep your thoughts to yourself and put your energy into getting things done.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Take a creative approach to whatever you do at work or home. The outcome, if handled uniquely, will capture interest and bring issues of concern to the forefront.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take care of matters concerning health, finances and government institutions. The less you leave unfinished, the easier it will be to move on to something new and exciting.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Share your thoughts and feelings, and you'll find out exactly where you stand. A partnership will encourage you to use your imagination more when looking for solutions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Walk away from explosive situations. Arguing will not benefit you; it will add to your uncertainty. Control your emotions when dealing with meaningful relationships. It's better to play it safe than to end up sorry.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Spend time with the people who bring out the best in you will bring about a positive change that will benefit everyone. A chance to share your feelings with someone you love will turn out to be rewarding.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Situations will get blown out of proportion if you are too elaborate regarding the changes you want to make and their costs. Look for cheaper alternatives before you share your plans.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Following your heart or living your dream is possible if you put in the time and effort to make it happen. Stop procrastinating; take care of unfinished business.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stop overspending unnecessarily. Put a budget in place based on your priorities. Refuse to give in to someone eager to use your hard-earned cash for their comfort.