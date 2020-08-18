× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Celebrities Born on this Day: Madelaine Petsch, 26; Andy Samberg, 42; Edward Norton, 51; Robert Redford, 84.

Happy Birthday: Expand your mind, interests and spiritual awareness this year.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Pick up the pace, and focus on whatever will help you accomplish what you set out to do. Change is about following your heart, not someone else's dream. Put your heart into whatever you feel passionate about.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be creative when dealing with changes you are facing or want to pursue. Taking a different approach will alter your perspective regarding how you feel about someone close to you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take the initiative, and do something that will help your community or family. Getting angry will not solve problems, but making reasonable suggestions will. Don't take a risk when it comes to your health.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Do what you can. Look for an alternative way to use your talents that will also improve your lifestyle as well as your relationship with the people you deal with daily.