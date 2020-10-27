Aries (March 21-April 19): Share what's necessary, and gather the information that will help you maintain your position, reputation and status. Take proper care of your health, and stick to a budget.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You'll gravitate toward trendy options and set the pace for those who look up to you. Your input will hold weight and position you for advancement. Turn an idea into something spectacular and lucrative.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): If you let your emotions rule your head, someone will mislead you. Look inward, assess your situation and choose to focus on fitness, health and personal gain.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Put your creativity into play at your place of employment, when working on your resume or at an interview. Separating yourself from the competition will help you stand out.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): If you meddle or get involved in gossip, it will lead to setbacks. Pour your energy into doing your own thing. Strive for perfection and personal gain, not helping someone else get ahead.