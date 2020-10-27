Celebrities Born on this Day: Samantha Logan, 24; Kelly Osbourne, 36; Peter Firth, 67; John Cleese, 81.
Happy Birthday: Let your imagination lead the way.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your intelligence will play a role in bringing about change. Demonstrate how you want things to unfold, and you'll set a high standard.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your guard up when working in conjunction with others. Someone will be underhanded in a situation that can affect your position. Be private regarding your beliefs, ideas and intentions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A unique project will interest you. Consider the changes you will have to make to accommodate what you want to pursue. The result will be satisfying and bring you good fortune.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refuse to let someone lead you in the wrong direction. Consider what you want and follow your heart. It's up to you to protect your freedom to pursue your dream.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll motivate and inspire others to do what's right and best for everyone. Put your leadership qualities to work and make a difference. Your courage and kindness will help you gain respect.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Share what's necessary, and gather the information that will help you maintain your position, reputation and status. Take proper care of your health, and stick to a budget.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): You'll gravitate toward trendy options and set the pace for those who look up to you. Your input will hold weight and position you for advancement. Turn an idea into something spectacular and lucrative.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): If you let your emotions rule your head, someone will mislead you. Look inward, assess your situation and choose to focus on fitness, health and personal gain.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Put your creativity into play at your place of employment, when working on your resume or at an interview. Separating yourself from the competition will help you stand out.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): If you meddle or get involved in gossip, it will lead to setbacks. Pour your energy into doing your own thing. Strive for perfection and personal gain, not helping someone else get ahead.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): People and situations that you can relate to will gravitate toward you. Share your thoughts and beliefs, and you will build a solid base for projects. Opportunity and hard work will result in positive change.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Refuse to let anyone dominate you or stand in your way. Channel your energy into what's important to you and into meaningful relationships. Don't make a move or buy into something because of peer pressure.
