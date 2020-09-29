Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Use your imagination and don't be afraid to share your thoughts and insights into trends. A change will improve your vision regarding how you handle your money and contractual matters.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You will be judged by what you complete and what you leave unfinished. Put a plan in place that will ensure you take care of business before moving on to preferable pastimes.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Follow your gut feeling when dealing with work-related situations. Refuse to put your health at risk. Protect children and those most vulnerable. Stand up for your rights.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): If you want to bring about change, you have to fight for what you want. Don't let a smooth-talking outsider take advantage of you or your loved ones.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Strive to make a change that allows you to use creative skills. A partnership will change the way you view life. Don't settle for less when a slight adjustment can make your experience better.