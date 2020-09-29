Celebrities Born on this Day: Kevin Durant, 32; Roger Bart, 58; Bryant Gumbel, 72; Jerry Lee Lewis, 85.
Happy Birthday: Pay attention to expiration dates, personal documents and money matters.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Consider every angle, and you will recognize how best to get around someone who is trying to take advantage of you. Focus on self-improvement and meaningful relationships.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Let go of situations that are making you miserable. Use your imagination, and create a plan to help you achieve a lifestyle geared toward personal growth and inner peace.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Someone will be searching for a way to make you look bad. An emotional situation will escalate if you act on an assumption or get involved in gossip.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A unique idea will encourage you to diversify and use your skills and knowledge to up your income. A domestic change will push you to make adjustments that will bring you peace of mind.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Evaluate your relationships with others and the ways you keep fit. Setting up a routine will encourage better health and achieving your goals. Putting romance back in your life will bring you closer to someone you love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Use your imagination and don't be afraid to share your thoughts and insights into trends. A change will improve your vision regarding how you handle your money and contractual matters.
Aries (March 21-April 19): You will be judged by what you complete and what you leave unfinished. Put a plan in place that will ensure you take care of business before moving on to preferable pastimes.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Follow your gut feeling when dealing with work-related situations. Refuse to put your health at risk. Protect children and those most vulnerable. Stand up for your rights.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): If you want to bring about change, you have to fight for what you want. Don't let a smooth-talking outsider take advantage of you or your loved ones.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Strive to make a change that allows you to use creative skills. A partnership will change the way you view life. Don't settle for less when a slight adjustment can make your experience better.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep a close watch over your domestic situation. Aim to please, but not at the expense of your health or position. Anger will not help you get your way, but preparation and organization will.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Listen to what others say, and you'll get a sense of what will work in your favor. A systematic move will help build a strong base to implement the changes you want to bring about.
