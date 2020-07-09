Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pull yourself together, and distance yourself from associates who don't give enough in return for the help and things you offer out of generosity.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll take a greater interest in the unknown. Science and the unfamiliar will pique your interest and lead you in a direction that is exciting and challenging.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Pay closer attention to the things that make you happy, and adapt your daily routine to allow you more time to do something that brings you joy.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Enjoy the people who offer the most in return. Set aside time to enrich your mind and to exercise enough discipline to reach your goals. Let your intuition guide you.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't get bogged down with trivial matters, unnecessary arguments or other people's problems. Go about your business, and keep people at a distance.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Stick to your plan, and finish what you start. A positive change is heading your direction; all you have to do is recognize and use what transpires to your benefit. If you snooze, you lose.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't overreact or take on something that will make you look bad. Set your sights on what's doable and will inevitably help you present what you do best. Hone your skills, and you'll put an end to negative criticism.

